JACKSON — Jackson County Dog Warden Deb Fout provides the Jackson County Commissioners with regular reports on a weekly and monthly basis, giving an overview of the activities at the dog pound.
The latest monthly report provided the following information:
For the month of Dec. 2021, Fout reported that 22 dogs were surrendered by their owners; 11 puppies were born; three dogs were returned via tag, nine dogs were returned to owner, six dogs were adopted, one dog was euthanized for aggressive reasons and 47 dogs were rescued. There were a total of 280 calls received and 70 dogs were at the pound during the month.
Local residents can follow dog pound updates on Facebook at the “JacksonCountyDogPound” page. This page features lost dogs that have been picked up as well as dogs that need adopted.
The Jackson County Dog Pound is located at 248 Reservoir Road in Jackson. It can be reached by calling 740-286-7262.
