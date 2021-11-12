JACKSON — An election will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 17, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the City of Jackson Fire Station. The purpose is to elect two members from the Jackson Fire Department to serve a one-year term on the City of Jackson Firefighter’s Dependency Fund Board. Each member of the Jackson Fire Department shall select two individuals from the Jackson Fire Department’s current roster.

