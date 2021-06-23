JACKSON — Citizens across the City of Jackson should be advised that the City along with the Water Distribution Wastewater Collection Department, will be flushing fire hydrants and conducting valve exercises starting Monday, June 21. This process should last approximately four weeks. Flushing will begin south of South Street, and will work toward the north part of the City. Citizens should make sure their water is clear before they wash any white clothing, as discoloration will be apparent, this is only temporary. Water will be safe to use at all times.
