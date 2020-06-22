Jackson Furnace Road (County Road 18) will be closed starting Monday, June 22, 2020 for a large pipe replacement. The closing is four tenths of a mile south of State Route 279 and the road will be closed for approximately one week. Jackson County Engineer Melissa Miller noted that this pipe was damaged in February 2018. Miller said that there are still many FEMA sites, she is trying desperately to get approval for.
