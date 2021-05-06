JACKSON — The City of Jackson Record’s Commission and the Board for the David Brooks Jones Endowment for the Art Fund will be meeting on Monday, May 10, 2021. The Record’s Commission will meet at 9 a.m. to discuss disposal of obsolete records submitted by the Jackson Police Department. The Board for The Dave Brooks Jones Endowment for the Arts Fund will meet at 10:30 a.m. to discuss the funding proposal submitted by The Southern Hills Arts Council. These meetings will be held at the Jackson City Council Chambers located at 199 Portsmouth Street. The public is welcome to attend.
