JACKSON — The City of Jackson Record's Commission meeting that was schedule for Monday, May 10, has been rescheduled for Monday, May 24, at 9:30 a.m. at the City Memorial Building, 145 Broadway Street, Jackson. This meeting is to discuss submission requests to dispose of obsolete records. The public is welcome to attend.

