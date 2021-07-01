JACKSON — The City of Jackson has announced some road closures ahead of the annual fireworks display.
The road closures are set for Saturday, July 3, and the following areas of the City of Jackson will be closed: Eddie Jones Park on Harding Avenue will be closed all day; the Jackson City Bike Path and Dog Park will be closed all day; Harding Avenue, from the bridge to Water Street, will be closed from 6:30 p.m. until the fireworks are over; Veterans Drive, from Harding Avenue to Carr Street, will be closed from 6:30 p.m. until the fireworks are over.
These closures, according to the City of Jackson, are necessary for the preparation of and safety during the fireworks display. The City of Jackson apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.
