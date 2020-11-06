JACKSON — The City of Jackson will be scheduling leaf pile curbside pick up beginning Monday, Nov. 9. Leaves must be in a pile on your curb, away from the gutters. Contact the City of Jackson Utility Office at 740-286-4419 to schedule your pick up. The city is reminding residents to make sure, for safety reasons, that leaves are piled in your own yard near curbside. Leaves being raked, swept, or blown into the city street, curb, or alley is a violation.

