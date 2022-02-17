JACKSON — The Jackson Visitors & Conventions Commission will have a meeting on Monday, March 7, 2022, at 5 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Jackson City Council Chambers, located at 199 Portsmouth St. The Visitors & Conventions Commission is now accepting application for funding for the 2022 distribution of funds. Applications can be found on the City of Jackson’s website posting at www.jacksonohio.us. Email application to thatten@jacksonohio.us or mail to: 145 Broadway St. Jackson, Ohio 45640. Applications will be accepted through Friday, March 4, 2022 until 4 p.m. This meeting is open to the public.

