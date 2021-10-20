JACKSON — The City of Jackson Visitors & Conventions Commission has received an application for funding. There is an application review-meeting schedule for 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, at the Jackson Memorial Building (145 Broadway Street in Jackson). The public is welcome to attend.
