WELLSTON — The Jackson County Health Department (JCHD) will be hosting a “pop-up” COVID-19 vaccination clinic during the Jackson County Fair. To better serve Jackson County residents, the JCHD will have three pop-up clinics inside the 4-H Building at the Jackson County Fairgrounds. The clinics will be held on Monday, July 19, from 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, July 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Thursday, July 22, from 4-7 p.m. There will be giveaway items and raffle prizes will be awarded to those who participate. Questions, call the JCHD at 740-286-5094.
