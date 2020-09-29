JACKSON — Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier is warning of a telephone scam from someone claiming to be the “state police” or someone one from a law enforcement agency.

Jackson County residents are reporting that they have received a call from someone who said they were an officer with the state police who were investigating suspicious activity with the resident’s social security number and wanted information.

Other reports say that the caller says the person has a warrant for their arrest and is requiring them to may a payment to be kept from being jailed.

“Law enforcement will not contact you via the telephone requesting personal information regarding your social security number, date of birth, or address verifications,” said Frazier. “Don’t give callers any personal information, your banking information, nor pay them.

“This is a scam,” Frazier said.

