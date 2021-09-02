JACKSON — Labor Day is Monday, Sept. 6. The following entities in Jackson County will be closed in observance of the holiday.
Village of Coalton
All Coalton Village Offices will be closed and will re-open on Tuesday, Sept. 7. The holiday affects the trash pick-up schedule. Trash will be picked up on Saturday instead of Friday.
City of Jackson
All City of Jackson offices/departments will be closed and will re-open on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Monday’s garbage will be picked up on Tuesday with Tuesday’s regular trash. Residents should have their garbage bagged or boxed and out to the curbside no later than 6:30 a.m.
Village of Oak Hill
All Oak Hill Village Offices will be closed and will re-open on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Garbage collection service will be postponed by one day.
City of Wellston
All Wellston City Offices will be closed, and will re-open on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Monday’s trash will be picked up on Tuesday, along with the regular trash route. Have your garbage out early as crews will be running double routes.
Jackson County
All Jackson County government offices will be closed and will re-open on Tuesday, Sept. 7. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners meeting will be canceled for this week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.