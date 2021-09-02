JACKSON — Labor Day is Monday, Sept. 6. The following entities in Jackson County will be closed in observance of the holiday.

Village of Coalton

All Coalton Village Offices will be closed and will re-open on Tuesday, Sept. 7. The holiday affects the trash pick-up schedule. Trash will be picked up on Saturday instead of Friday.

City of Jackson

All City of Jackson offices/departments will be closed and will re-open on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Monday’s garbage will be picked up on Tuesday with Tuesday’s regular trash. Residents should have their garbage bagged or boxed and out to the curbside no later than 6:30 a.m.

Village of Oak Hill

All Oak Hill Village Offices will be closed and will re-open on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Garbage collection service will be postponed by one day.

City of Wellston

All Wellston City Offices will be closed, and will re-open on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Monday’s trash will be picked up on Tuesday, along with the regular trash route. Have your garbage out early as crews will be running double routes.

Jackson County

All Jackson County government offices will be closed and will re-open on Tuesday, Sept. 7. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners meeting will be canceled for this week.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments