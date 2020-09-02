Labor Day is Monday, Sept. 7. The following entities in Jackson and Vinton Counties will be closed in observance of that holiday.
Village of Coalton
- The Coalton Village Office will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7. The village office will re-open on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The holiday doesn’t affect the trash pick-up schedule. Coalton Village Council will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 8, instead of Monday.
City of Jackson
All Jackson City Offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7. All city offices will re-open on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Monday’s garbage will not be picked up on Mon
- day; it will be picked up on Tuesday, along with Tuesday’s normal pick-up. All garbage is to be at the curb no later than 6:30 a.m. on the day of your scheduled pick-up.
Village of Oak Hill
- The Oak Hill Village Office will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7. The village office will re-open on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Garbage collection service will be postponed by one day following these holidays.
City of Wellston
- All Wellston City Offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7. All city offices will re-open on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Garbage pick up on Monday will be collected with Tuesday’s route.
Jackson County
- All Jackson County government offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7 and will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The Jackson County Commissioner meeting will be delayed by a day. The commissioners will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 8:30 a.m. instead of Tuesday that week.
Vinton County
The Vinton County Courthouse will be closed in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
