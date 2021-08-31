ZALESKI — Please plan to attend the Labor Day Craft Show at Forget Me Knot in Zaleski, Ohio, Saturday, Sept. 4 from 10-4! Shop all handmade vendors inside and outside, and grab a bite to eat at the Daffodil Lunch Shack selling food in the kitchen. Get your Christmas shopping started, and have a fun day with your friends and family while supporting small and local handcrafted businesses this Labor Day weekend! The Forget Me Knot Wedding & Event Venue is located at 64 W. Chestnut St. in Zaleski, Ohio. We look forward to seeing you there!
Labor Day Craft Show scheduled Sept. 4 in Zaleski
Staff Reports
- Updated
