JACKSON — Jackson County Engineer Melissa Miller has announced that Lenhart Road (County Road 52) in Hamilton Township will be closed starting Monday, July 20, for a large pipe replacement project. The closing is three tenths of a mile from State Route 139 and the closing will last approximately one week depending on the weather. It should be noted this pipe was damaged in the February 2018 FEMA flooding event. Miller stated that they are just now getting approvals for many of these sites.

