WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Lesmil Road (County Road 33) will be closed in Washington Township the week of Aug. 31 through Sept. 4 so the Ohio South Central Railroad Company can replace two sets of railroad crossings. The first set is at Jolly Road (Township Road 196) and the second set is at Adelphia State Road (Township Road 193).

