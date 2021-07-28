JACKSON COUNTY — County Road 25 (Limerick Road) will be closed just south of County Road 26 (Savageville Road) starting on Thursday, July 29, 2021. The closure should last less than a week and is for an embankment repair that was caused during the February 2019 flooding event. The county was able to receive grant funding through the Natural Resource Conservation Service for this project, and the contractor doing the work is Waugh Construction. Be extra cautious when traveling Limerick Road and adjoining roads during this time.
