Local school closures, or delays for Friday, Feb. 4, 2022:

- Saints Peter and Paul School will be closed for Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

- The Wellston City School District will be closed for Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

Note: The Courier will update this list as more closures or delays are announced for local schools.

