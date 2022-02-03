Local school closures, delays or early dismissals for Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.
• The Vinton County Local Schools is closed today, and Vinton County Head Start is canceled today.
• Oak Hill Union Local School District will have an early release. The middle/high school will dismiss at noon and the elementary will dismiss at 1 p.m. Students should bring their devices and chargers home tomorrow in preparation for a possible remote learning day on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. The district will monitor road conditions and power outages to make the decision for Friday.
• The Jackson City School District will be dismissing 3 hours early. There will be no success program or extra curricular activities after dismissal, but latchkey will be available. If you utilize latchkey try to pick students up as early as possible so everyone can get home safely.
• The Wellston City School District will be dismissing 3 hours early. There will be no afternoon WRAP.
Note: The Courier will update this list as more information is announced.
