JACKSON — The Ohio Department of Education, in collaboration with BroadbandOhio, awarded $1,206,651.87 of coronavirus relief funding to support schools in the 93rd House District in providing hotspots and internet-enabled devices to students during the 2020-2021 school year, says State Representative Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill).
“I applaud the work of Ohio’s leaders to ensure broadband services are available, even to those who don’t have regular access,” said Stephens. “With the school year starting, these funds will be utilized to promote a successful school year.”
The federal coronavirus relief aid can be used for various technology needs, including home internet services, hotspots with a service plan, mobile hotspots and public WiFi infrastructure.
The grants were awarded based on an application process starting August 10.
The following schools will receive the corresponding funding:
- Vinton County Local School District: $151,466.16
- Wellston City School District: $20,000
- Christian Life Academy: $60,586.47
- Jackson City School District: $52.346.71
- Oak Hill Union Local School District: $20,000
Additionally, this funding is meant to assist specific groups. As such, applicant schools were required to show how they intended to aid economically disadvantaged students, vulnerable children and youth, students with chronic illness and student who do not have other access to internet services.
