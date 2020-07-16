McARTHUR — A motorcycle crash resulted in the injuries of a Wilmington man Wednesday night.
Troopers from the Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to an injury crash involving a motorcycle that occurred on U.S. 50, near mile post 7, in Vinton County. The crash occurred at approximately 9:12 p.m., the Jackson Post stated in a media release.
Song Dong Hee, 46, of Wilmington, was operating a 2018 Yamaha MT109 motorcycle, traveling westbound on Route 50. The motorcycle crossed the centerline and traveled off the left side of the roadway striking a guardrail before overturning and coming to rest in the eastbound lane, according to the Jackson Post.
Hee was transported from the scene by Vinton County EMS to Adena Medical Center in Chillicothe with incapacitating injuries, the Jackson Post reported.
Agencies assisting at the scene included Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, Vinton County EMS, McArthur Fire Department and Sprouse Towing. The crash remains under investigation, the Jackson Post reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.