Marriage Applications

Sep 17, 2022

Vinton County Probate Court marriage applications that were filed between Aug. 1 and Aug. 31:

• Jack William Netzley IV, 23, of Vienna, WVa, and Elizabeth Marie Parks, 22, of Parkersburg, W.Va.
• Jeffrey Brian Hatfield, 60, of Galena and Luronda Sue Thacker, 60, of Hamden.
• David Wayne Seitz, 51, and Tiffany Rhae Martindale, 40, both of Londonderry.
