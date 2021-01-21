The following couples filed for a marriage license in Jackson County Probate Court during the month of December 2020.

Dec. 4

Todd Steel, 53, to Charlotte Exline, 51, both of Jackson.

Dec. 17

Ronald Nutter, 53, to Carla Wolford, 49, both of Jackson.

Jeremy Staten, 42, to Theresa Marshment, 40, both of Jackson.

Dec. 22

Kevin Wilson, 46, to Beverly Bazler, 41, both of Wellston.

Dec. 28

Yancy Halley, Jr., 38, to Miranda Lanham, 39, both of Jackson.

