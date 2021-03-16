The following couples filed for a marriage license in Jackson County Probate Court during the month of February 2021.
Feb. 2
Michael Bowen, 41, to Stefanie Preston, 38, both of Jackson.
Feb. 3
Leroy Dunaway, 50, to Cherie Aldrich, 45, both of Oak Hill.
Feb. 4
Jeremy Downard, 44, to Brook Linton, 35, both of Wellston.
Feb. 19
John Starr II, 29, to Alexandria Crabtree, 28, both of Wellston.
Feb. 23
Hunter Skaggs, 20, to Shai Brandau, 20, both of Wellston.
Feb. 24
Beau Riegel, 31, to Danika Lewis, 31, both of Wellston.
Feb. 26
James Largent, Jr., 48, to Jillian Clarkson, 38, both of Beaver.
James Fannin, 50, of Jackson, to Rebecca Lott, 49, Chillicothe.
