The following couples filed for a marriage license in Jackson County Probate Court during the month of January 2021.
Jan. 4
Dakota Baker, 21, to Erin Walker, 23, both of Wellston.
Jan. 8
Robert Ratliff II, 47, of Jackson, to Betty Pence, 34, of Chillicothe.
Jan. 11
Robert Chaffin II, 44, to Thressa Bacon, 52, both of Oak Hill.
Jan. 14
Brent Jarvis, 19, to Alivia Curtis, 18, both of Jackson.
Jan. 15
Merrill Sears, 80, to Dianna Walker, 61, both of Jackson.
Jan. 19
Jacob Freitag, 30, to Hanna Harris, 27, both of Wellston.
Jan. 22
Thomas Duncan, Jr., 55, to Amy Reed, 44, both of Jackson.
Joshua Ferris, 34, to Sheydean Crabtree, 29, both of Jackson.
