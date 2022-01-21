The following couples filed for a marriage license in Jackson County Probate Court during the month of Nov. 2021.

Dec. 1

Hunter J. Cardiff, 22, to Abby L. Newsom, 23, both of Jackson.

Dec. 6

Timothy J. McCoy, 19, of McDermott, to Brynna N. Clarkson, 18, of Oak Hill.

Dec. 7

James A. Kallner, 48, to Amber L. Woods, 47, both of Jackson.

Dec. 9

Dylan P. Potter, 23, to Katherine E. Murphy, 21, both of Oak Hill.

Dec. 10

Brian R. Justice, 31, to Madyson C. Williams, 19, both of Jackson.

Dec. 14

Joshua A. Johnson, 36, to Amber M. Culbertson, 33, both of Wellston.

Dec. 16

Jacob T. Watson, 28, to Rebekah M. Putman, 32, both of Oak hill.

Dec. 17

Mikeal Mullins, 70, to Ma Luisa Anadilla Liles, 63, both of Jackson.

Dec. 22

Garrett T. Jordan, 24, to Mikayla J. Tate, 25, both of Wellston.

Dec. 28

Bronson R. Carter, 19, of Camp Pendleton, CA, to Jaley K. Fischer, 18, of Jackson.

Dec. 29

Christopher M. Litman, 36, to Myah L. Remy, 31, both of Jackson.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments