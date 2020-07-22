The following couples filed for a marriage license in Jackson County Probate Court during the month of June 2020.
June 1
- Heath Henry, Jr., 28, of Jackson, to Carrie Whalen, 40, of Ray.
June 5
- Samuel Stewart, 45, to Elizabeth Lewis, 26, both of Oak Hill.
- Gregory Sollars, 54, to Lora Spohn, 51, both of Jackson.
June 9
- Vickie Davis, 51, to Bryan Manion, 46, both of Jackson.
- Cody Fulks, 28, to Shalin Comer, 25, both of Oak Hill.
- James Hicks, Jr, 52, to Angela Allen, 51, both of Jackson.
June 10
- Cullen Leach, 27, of Jackson, to Angel McGinnis, 21, of Chillicothe.
June 11
- Travis Rouse, Sr., 41, to Lacy Fisher, 31, both of Jackson.
June 16
- Alex Woolever, 24, to Faith Linton, 20, both of Oak Hill.
June 17
- Jesse Erwin, 34, to Latasha Collins, 29, both of Jackson.
- Jonathan Edwards, 31, to Calianna Willett, 29, both of Oak Hill.
June 22
- Aaron Robinson, 26, to Allison Artz, 23, both of Jackson.
- Cody Rainey, 31, to Taylor Conger, 22, both of Wellston.
June 24
- James Elliott, 79, to Janett Duty, 71, both of Jackson.
- Robert Smith, 26, to Lacey Ewing, 27, both of Wellston.
June 25
- Kyle Wright, 33, to Rebecca Walker, 23, both of Oak Hill.
June 26
- Taylor Stepp, 28, of Jackson, to Natalie Davis, 25, of Oak Hill.
June 29
- Emily Wolfe, 26, to Adam Conley, 35, both of Oak Hill.
- Charles Cardwell, 31, to Kaylee Coon, 33, both of Wellston.
