The following couples filed for a marriage license in Jackson County Probate Court during the month of Jan. 2022.
Jan. 3
Kaleb M. Neyburger, 18, to Emily R. Blevins, 18, both of Jackson.
Jeremy L. Perkins, 37, to Tonya M. Strickland, 36, both of Wellston.
Jan. 11
Nathan A. Lawwill, 22, to Lacy J. Grant, 27, both of Ray.
Rafael A. Medina, Jr., 51, to Sally J. Brewer, 55, both of Jackson.
Joshua L. Jenkins, 29, to Destiney N. Bowens, 28, both of Jackson.
Jan. 12
Robin W. Cochran, 60, to Lee A. Loel, 65, both of Jackson.
Jan. 14
Clarence W. Clemons, 54, to Bethany Folden, 51, both of Wellston.
Jan. 24
Tyler J. Roach, 26, to Montana B. Dean, 26, both of Oak Hill.
Robert L. Elliott, Jr., 60, to Michele L. Baxter, 51, both of Ray.
Glen E. Russell, 68, to Sharon L. Poe, 63, both of Jackson.
Jan. 26
Micah A. Sides, 25, to Sadie E. Steele, 23, both of Oak Hill.
Jan. 27
Matthew J. Vickers, 33, to Shanna D. Lewis, 30, both of Wellston.
Jan. 31
Terry Dunaway, 27, to Crystal Eisnaugle, 43, both of Oak Hill.
