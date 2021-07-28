The following couples filed for a marriage license in Jackson County Probate Court during the month of June 2021.
June 2
April Bradley, 49, of Jackson, to Tina Nesbitt, 54, of Marietta.
June 3
Wesley McClain, 18, to Carly Culwell, 21, both of Oak Hill.
June 4
Bart Wiseman, 45, of Hamden, to Megan Peters, 46, of Jackson.
June 8
Mitchell McCartney, 43, to Bobbie Mullins, 47, both of Jackson.
David Hutchison, 30, to Miranda Smith, 29, both of Ray.
June 9
Steven Clemons, Jr., 46, to Jennifer Orender, 41, both of Jackson.
June 11
Ian Lloyd, 35, to Amber Walls, 37, both of Oak Hill.
June 14
Jay Burtrand, 29, to Tiffany Strong, 30, both of Jackson.
Johnny Baker, 63, to Ruth Thompson, 64, both of Wellston.
June 15
Tyler Conley, 21, to Ella Harrison, 21, both of Jackson.
Jesse Knechtly, 22, of Lucasville, to Ashley Christian, 23, of Wellston.
June 17
Tristen Spires, 23, to Katelyn Eynon, 20, both of Jackson.
June 21
Warren Silcott, 25, to Tiffany Waulk, 23, both of Jackson.
June 22
Andrew Conley, 28, to Autum Lindsey, 29, both of McArthur.
June 25
Donald Vickers, 47, to Rebecca Vickers, 44, both of Jackson.
Lane Burdine, 31, to Celeste Stiltner, 23, both of Jackson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.