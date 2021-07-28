The following couples filed for a marriage license in Jackson County Probate Court during the month of June 2021.

June 2

April Bradley, 49, of Jackson, to Tina Nesbitt, 54, of Marietta.

June 3

Wesley McClain, 18, to Carly Culwell, 21, both of Oak Hill.

June 4

Bart Wiseman, 45, of Hamden, to Megan Peters, 46, of Jackson.

June 8

Mitchell McCartney, 43, to Bobbie Mullins, 47, both of Jackson.

David Hutchison, 30, to Miranda Smith, 29, both of Ray.

June 9

Steven Clemons, Jr., 46, to Jennifer Orender, 41, both of Jackson.

June 11

Ian Lloyd, 35, to Amber Walls, 37, both of Oak Hill.

June 14

Jay Burtrand, 29, to Tiffany Strong, 30, both of Jackson.

Johnny Baker, 63, to Ruth Thompson, 64, both of Wellston.

June 15

Tyler Conley, 21, to Ella Harrison, 21, both of Jackson.

Jesse Knechtly, 22, of Lucasville, to Ashley Christian, 23, of Wellston.

June 17

Tristen Spires, 23, to Katelyn Eynon, 20, both of Jackson.

June 21

Warren Silcott, 25, to Tiffany Waulk, 23, both of Jackson.

June 22

Andrew Conley, 28, to Autum Lindsey, 29, both of McArthur.

June 25

Donald Vickers, 47, to Rebecca Vickers, 44, both of Jackson.

Lane Burdine, 31, to Celeste Stiltner, 23, both of Jackson.

