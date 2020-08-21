The following couples filed for a marriage license in Jackson County Probate Court during the month of July 2020.

July 7

  • Brandon Hernandez, 23, of Jackson, to Katlynn Miller, 22, of Jackson.

July 9

  • Dylan Newsom, 28, of Jackson, to Morganne Osborne, 32, of Jackson.

July 10

  • Christopher Greene, 39, of Ray, to Crystal Davis, 45, of Ray.
  • Guy Gee III, 36, of Jackson, to Jamie Hunter, 28, of Jackson.

July 13

  • James Thompson, 41, of Jackson, to April Robinson, 36, of Jackson.

July 14

  • Kevin Mango, 41, of Jackson, to Gabrielle Richards, 30, of Jackson.
  • Broderick Speraw, 30, of Wellston, to Lindsay Hiatt, 25, of Wellston.
  • Paul Sowards, Jr., 37, of Wellston, to Lisa Jones, 39, of Wellston.

July 17

  • Cody Francis, 21, of Chillicothe, to Desiree Huston, 20, of Chillicothe.

July 20

  • Luke Wilcox, 19, of Jackson, to Heaven Carpenter, 21, of Jackson.

July 24

  • Matthew Rinehart, 25, of Jackson, to Carlee Morgan, 22, of Wellston.
  • Chad Leonard, 45, of Oak Hill, to Tasha Hughes, 32, of Oak Hill.

July 27

  • Charles Storms, Jr., 29, of Jackson, to Ashley Chowning, 33, of Jackson.
  • Dustin Mills, 21, of Jackson, to Alexis Pariseau, 18, of Jackson.
  • Kyle Turner, 22, of Jackson, to Hanah Johnson, 22, of Chillicothe.

July 28

Dennis Irvin, of Wellston, to Tamar Bennett, 43, of Wellston.

