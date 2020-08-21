The following couples filed for a marriage license in Jackson County Probate Court during the month of July 2020.
July 7
- Brandon Hernandez, 23, of Jackson, to Katlynn Miller, 22, of Jackson.
July 9
- Dylan Newsom, 28, of Jackson, to Morganne Osborne, 32, of Jackson.
July 10
- Christopher Greene, 39, of Ray, to Crystal Davis, 45, of Ray.
- Guy Gee III, 36, of Jackson, to Jamie Hunter, 28, of Jackson.
July 13
- James Thompson, 41, of Jackson, to April Robinson, 36, of Jackson.
July 14
- Kevin Mango, 41, of Jackson, to Gabrielle Richards, 30, of Jackson.
- Broderick Speraw, 30, of Wellston, to Lindsay Hiatt, 25, of Wellston.
- Paul Sowards, Jr., 37, of Wellston, to Lisa Jones, 39, of Wellston.
July 17
- Cody Francis, 21, of Chillicothe, to Desiree Huston, 20, of Chillicothe.
July 20
- Luke Wilcox, 19, of Jackson, to Heaven Carpenter, 21, of Jackson.
July 24
- Matthew Rinehart, 25, of Jackson, to Carlee Morgan, 22, of Wellston.
- Chad Leonard, 45, of Oak Hill, to Tasha Hughes, 32, of Oak Hill.
July 27
- Charles Storms, Jr., 29, of Jackson, to Ashley Chowning, 33, of Jackson.
- Dustin Mills, 21, of Jackson, to Alexis Pariseau, 18, of Jackson.
- Kyle Turner, 22, of Jackson, to Hanah Johnson, 22, of Chillicothe.
July 28
Dennis Irvin, of Wellston, to Tamar Bennett, 43, of Wellston.
