The following couples filed for a marriage license in Jackson County Probate Court during the month of Sept. 2021.
Sept. 2
Quinnton Haislop, 22, to Shelby Bowling, 22, both of Jackson.
Sept. 7
Jason Brown, 47, to Melinda Fornash, 47, both of Jackson.
Samuel Hershberger, 21, to Alanna Chandler, 22, both of Oak Hill.
Terry Riffle, 61, to Berlina Storts, 57, both of Ray.
Kenneth Trimble III, 23, to Claudia Ervin, 18, both of Jackson.
Sept. 8
Russell Hickman, 26, to Brittany Haynes, 26, both of Oak Hill.
Sept. 9
James Voiles, 26, of Hamilton, to Hannah Hollingshead, 25, of Wellston.
Sept. 10
Dennis Franks, Jr., 37, to Kristen Montogomery, 30, both of Jackson.
Shawn Arthur, 22, to Macie Potts, 21, both of Jackson.
Sept. 13
Trevor Bailey, 21, to Andrea Snyder, 21, both of Thurman.
Sept. 15
Steven Chapman, 26, to Annie Speakman, 25, both of Wellston.
Sept. 20
Michael Moore II, 37, to Holly Simpson, 32, both of Jackson.
Sept. 22
Dale Curry, 33, to Courtney Whitfield, 31, both of Ironton.
Sept. 23
Arnold Spencer, 83, to Carolyn Cannon, 71, both of Jackson.
Sept. 24
Jamie Baileym 29, to Julia Young, 29, both of Barboursville, W.V.
Soloman Graves, 22, to Brittney Sims, 30, both of Ray.
Sept. 27
Jerrit Crosier, 24, to Sierra Skaggs, 22, both of Jackson.
Nathan Willetts, 21, to Shelby Townsend, 21, both of Jackson.
Jeremy Lambert, 38, to Kaylyn Kraner, 25, both of Oak Hill.
Garth Rose, 23, to Bailey Sales, 22, both of Jackson.
Sept. 28
Shiloh Wilson, 30, to Jessica Notter, 26, both of Jackson.
Terence Fortner, 39, to Joyel Muncy, 46, both of Langsville.
Sept. 29
Jeremy Schissler, 46, to Shannon Jackson, 43, both of Jackson.
Sept. 30
Shane Coleman, 31, to Robin Chaffin, 22, both of Ray.
Justin Sizemore, 24, to Jordan Meredith, 25, both of Jackson.
