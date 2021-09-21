The following couples filed for a marriage license in Jackson County Probate Court during the month of August 2021.

Aug. 4

Steven Horner, 41, to Mackenzie Ervin, 23, both of Jackson.

Aug. 6

Randall Byus, 39, to Angel Morgan, 36, both of Wellston.

Matthew Moore, 22, to Grace Fulton, 21, both of Beaver.

Aug. 9

Dakota Fischer, 25, to Shawna Wiseman, 25, both of Jackson.

Aug. 11

Gary Massie, Jr., 62, to Kimberly Russell, 50, both of Wellston.

Aug. 13

Jamie Butt, 30, of Gallipolis, to Cameron Bates, 26, of Wellston.

Aug. 17

Zachary Vanco, 22, to Kelsie Henderson, 24, both of Jackson.

Jason Brandenburg, 30, to Rebecca Kisor, 45, both of Jackson.

Aug. 20

Justin Carter, 27, to Emily Lewis, 26, both of Oak Hill.

Aug. 23

Caleb Lewis, 29, to Breanna Ousley, 25, both of Jackson.

