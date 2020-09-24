The following couples filed for a marriage license in Jackson County Probate Court during the month of August 2020.

August 3

  • William Carpenter, 46, of Jackson, to Penny Jones II, 42, of Jackson.

August 7

  • Jeremy Wright, 41, of Jackson, to Buffy Leach, 49, of Jackson.

August 10

  • Aaron Batt, 21, of O’Fallon, Mo, to Mindee Graves, 22, of Ray.

August 11

  • Cody Childress, 18, of South Webster, to Tiffany Adkins, 18, of Oak Hill.
  • Eric Adkins, 48, Oak Hill, to Tammy Smith, 49, of Oak Hill.

August 17

  • Robert Blackstock, Jr., 24, of Wellston, to Katie Nelson, 19, of Wellston.

August 24

  • Carter Parsons, 23, of Vinton, to Haley Arthur, 23, of Jackson.

August 25

  • Jeffrey Ridgeway, 59, of Jackson, to Kiimberly Butcher, 48, of Jackson.
  • Cody Wise, 25, of Jackson, to Taylor Cohn, 23, of Jackson.
  • Paul Ison, 51, of Jackson, to Luann Exline, 47, of Jackson.

August 26

Heath McQuirt, 32, of Wellston, to Kimberly Rowland, 39, of Wellston.

