The following couples filed for a marriage license in Jackson County Probate Court during the month of August 2020.
August 3
- William Carpenter, 46, of Jackson, to Penny Jones II, 42, of Jackson.
August 7
- Jeremy Wright, 41, of Jackson, to Buffy Leach, 49, of Jackson.
August 10
- Aaron Batt, 21, of O’Fallon, Mo, to Mindee Graves, 22, of Ray.
August 11
- Cody Childress, 18, of South Webster, to Tiffany Adkins, 18, of Oak Hill.
- Eric Adkins, 48, Oak Hill, to Tammy Smith, 49, of Oak Hill.
August 17
- Robert Blackstock, Jr., 24, of Wellston, to Katie Nelson, 19, of Wellston.
August 24
- Carter Parsons, 23, of Vinton, to Haley Arthur, 23, of Jackson.
August 25
- Jeffrey Ridgeway, 59, of Jackson, to Kiimberly Butcher, 48, of Jackson.
- Cody Wise, 25, of Jackson, to Taylor Cohn, 23, of Jackson.
- Paul Ison, 51, of Jackson, to Luann Exline, 47, of Jackson.
August 26
Heath McQuirt, 32, of Wellston, to Kimberly Rowland, 39, of Wellston.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.