The following couples filed for a marriage license in Jackson County Probate Court during the month of April 2021.

April 5

Dakota Jones, 27, to Rocxzan Elkins, 19, both of Wellston.

Christopher Dalton, 44, to Amanda Carpenter, 42, both of Jackson.

April 6

Bret Barber, 42, to Krystin Kinneer, 26, both of Thurman.

Harry Ostrander, 19, of Hamden, to Kelsey Wilson, 20, of Wellston.

April 7

Mack Taylor, Jr., 52, to April Thomas, 42, both of Beaver.

April 16

Charles Rife, Sr., 72, to Corrina Farleigh, 60, both of Wellston.

April 20

Michael McCorkle, 37, to Angela Whalen, 41, both of Wellston.

April 22

Adam Reymer, 35, to Nicole Canter, 34, both of Oak Hill.

April 23 

Jerrica Graves, 29, to Jordan Gibson, 31, both of Jackson.

April 27

Jordan Fisher, 25, to Hannah Simpson, 25, both of Oak Hill.

April 29

Steven Kearns, 26, to Micah Curfman, 24, both of Jackson.

Steven Smith, 25, to Tiffany White, 22, both of Wellston. 

April 30

Christopher Roe, Jr., 29, to Victoria Vance, both of Oak Hill.

Bruce Snyder, 32, of Jackson, to Christina Shannon, 34, of Dunlow, WV.

