The following couples filed for a marriage license in Jackson County Probate Court during the month of April 2021.
April 5
Dakota Jones, 27, to Rocxzan Elkins, 19, both of Wellston.
Christopher Dalton, 44, to Amanda Carpenter, 42, both of Jackson.
April 6
Bret Barber, 42, to Krystin Kinneer, 26, both of Thurman.
Harry Ostrander, 19, of Hamden, to Kelsey Wilson, 20, of Wellston.
April 7
Mack Taylor, Jr., 52, to April Thomas, 42, both of Beaver.
April 16
Charles Rife, Sr., 72, to Corrina Farleigh, 60, both of Wellston.
April 20
Michael McCorkle, 37, to Angela Whalen, 41, both of Wellston.
April 22
Adam Reymer, 35, to Nicole Canter, 34, both of Oak Hill.
April 23
Jerrica Graves, 29, to Jordan Gibson, 31, both of Jackson.
April 27
Jordan Fisher, 25, to Hannah Simpson, 25, both of Oak Hill.
April 29
Steven Kearns, 26, to Micah Curfman, 24, both of Jackson.
Steven Smith, 25, to Tiffany White, 22, both of Wellston.
April 30
Christopher Roe, Jr., 29, to Victoria Vance, both of Oak Hill.
Bruce Snyder, 32, of Jackson, to Christina Shannon, 34, of Dunlow, WV.
