The following couples filed for a marriage license in Jackson County Probate Court during the month of Oct. 2021.
Oct. 1
Bryan Benson, 24, of Bidwell, to Jennifer Bowden, 22, of Wellston.
Oct. 5
Steven Snider, 31, to Kelsey Kuhar, 26, both of Wellston.
Nicholas Smith, 28, to Emma Perry, 18, both of Oak Hill.
Oct. 6
Ronald Sickles, 75, to Carolyn Goff, 76, both of Wellston.
Larry Arthur, Jr., 46, to Courtney Crabtree, 34, both of Jackson.
Oct. 8
Trevor Rodgers, 26, to Emily Watkins, 21, both of Ray.
Matthew Miller, 31, to Jami Johnson, 29, both of Wellston.
Oct. 12
Jeremy Hughes, 31, to Rebecca Whitington, 31, both of Wellston.
Oct. 13
Michael Battin, 31, to Lauren Dailey, 26, both of Jackson.
Oct. 15
Austin Perkins, 26, of Oak Hill, to Madison Kilgour, 25, of Jackson.
Kyle Brown, 26, to Alysha Kunz, 24, both of Jackson.
Joseph Vititoe, 72, to Dianna Arthur, 66, both of Wellston.
Thomas Howison, 60, to Gwendolyn Beatty, 22, both of Jackson.
Christopher Penwell, 25, of Oak Hill, to Taylor Gardner, 24, of Louisville, KY.
Michael Wyant, 51, to Sheri Downard, 54, both of Oak Hill.
Zachary Zace, 29, to Lindsey Signa, 31, both of Aurora, IL.
Oct. 18
Jordan Cox, 22, to Paige O’Neill, 22, both of Wellston.
Dakota Bott, 23, of Maryville, TN, to Emma Jadrnicek, 19, of Wellston.
Derek MCarty, 21, of Oak Hill, to Marah Hager, 23, of Patriot.
Jared Stacy, 40, to Kaylynn Ross, 30, both of Jackson.
Oct. 20
Andrew Wilds, 31, of Ironton, to Kayla Kelly, 31, of Pedro.
Jacob Peachey, 20, to Elizabeth Kanagy, 21, both of Jackson.
Oct. 21
Ronald Swisher, Jr., 42, to Jami Oberholzer, 29, both of Jackson.
John Brenneman, 23, to Fern Stutzman, 22, both of Jackson.
Oct. 22
Jason Scurlock, 43, to Rachel Russell, 46, both of Wellston.
Timmy Burnett, 54, to Jackie Parker, 44, both of Oak Hill.
Oct. 25
James Canada, 35, to Holly Peoples, 27, both of Lucasville.
Oct. 27
Zachary McGhee, 28, to Courtney Rippeth, both of Jackson.
Oct. 29
Seth Coulter, 22, of Wellston, to Baylee Wolford, 20, of Jackson.
