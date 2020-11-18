The following couples filed for a marriage license in Jackson County Probate Court during the month of October 2020.

Oct. 1

  • Conner R. Melton, 24, of Anchorage, AK, to Amber N. Kisor, 22, of Wellston.
  • William L. Ousley, 30, to Madalyn N. Poling, 20, both of Wellston.

Oct. 2

  • Ritchard C. Bellar, 24, to Victoria L. Wolfe, 25, both of Jackson.

Oct. 5

  • Noah D. Massie, 26, to Sara B. Weber, 23, both of Wellston.

Oct. 6

  • R. A. Brown, 35, to Christina L. Blazer, 35, both of Wellston.

Oct. 8

  • Kolton A. Strickland, 24, to Bethany E. Colvin, 26, both of Oak Hill.
  • Robert L. Brady III, 34, to Cassie L. Evans, 30, both of Jackson.

Oct. 9

  • Gage T. Gilliland, 22, to Rebecca D. Burton, 19, both of Oak Hill.
  • Shawn D. Myers, 28, to Kayla L. Paulins, 28, both of Oak Hill.

Oct. 13

  • Jeffrey E. Estep, 60 to Stevie B. Brown, 34, both of Oak Hill.

Oct. 16

  • Rickey L. Davis, Jr., 25, to Shayne E. Richards, 28, both of Jackson.

Oct. 20

  • Tyler J. Neal, 24, to Tiffany N. Cravens, 32, both of Jackson.

Oct. 26

  • Layne M. Caldwell, 20, to Amy M. Griffin, 18, both of Gallipolis.
  • Elwin Potter, 70, to Virginia L. Channell, 66, both of Oak Hill.
  • Nathaniel I. Potter, 31, to Brittany N. Sollars, 31, both of Oak Hill.
  • Sean D. Blevins, 27, to Rebecca S. Leslie, 27, both of Oak Hill.
