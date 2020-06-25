The following couples filed for a marriage license in Jackson County Probate Court during the month of May 2020.

May 4

  • John Nicholson, 36, to Chastity Kidd, 44, both of Jackson.
  • Adrianna Case, 22, of Stamping Ground, Ky, to Dillon Eckstein, 24, of Frankfort, Ky.

May 8

  • Derrick Mullins, 27, of Jackson, to Brittney Barney, 24, of Wellston.

May 20

  • Stephen Navarro, 29, to Ashleign Lemley, 18, both of Jackson.
  • Jeremy Jones, 41, of Oak Hill, to Kellie Parsons, 40, of Coalton.

May 28

  • Nicholas Burd, 22, to Kierra Perry, 22, both of Wellston.

May 29

Justin Durham, 31, of Jackson, to Rebecca Curtis, 37, of Bidwell.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments