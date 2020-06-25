The following couples filed for a marriage license in Jackson County Probate Court during the month of May 2020.
May 4
- John Nicholson, 36, to Chastity Kidd, 44, both of Jackson.
- Adrianna Case, 22, of Stamping Ground, Ky, to Dillon Eckstein, 24, of Frankfort, Ky.
May 8
- Derrick Mullins, 27, of Jackson, to Brittney Barney, 24, of Wellston.
May 20
- Stephen Navarro, 29, to Ashleign Lemley, 18, both of Jackson.
- Jeremy Jones, 41, of Oak Hill, to Kellie Parsons, 40, of Coalton.
May 28
- Nicholas Burd, 22, to Kierra Perry, 22, both of Wellston.
May 29
Justin Durham, 31, of Jackson, to Rebecca Curtis, 37, of Bidwell.
