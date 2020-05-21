The following couples filed for a marriage license in Jackson County Probate Court during the month of April 2020.
April 1
- Kathryn Thompson, 23, to Donovan Reiter, 28, both of Jackson.
April 6
- Joshua Filarski, 39, to Rachel Fraley, 32, both of Oak Hill.
April 8
- Christian Stepp, 23, of Jackson, to Julienne Richendoller, 24, of Columbus.
April 15
- Jason Lumpkins, 40, to Elynda Hardwick, 38, both of Wellston.
April 20
- Christopher Hargett, 28, to Hunter Miller, 25, both of Oak Hill.
April 22
- Eric Wood, 30, of Pomeroy, to Tiffany Broughton, 31, of Jackson.
April 27
- Larry Gillum, 50, to Angelic Sparks, 36, both of Wellston.
- Jacob Bentley, 28, of Oak Hill, to Shila Hammond, 28, of Jackson.
- Joseph Swords, 22, to Breana Lambert, 19, both of Thurman.
- Menno Keim, 21, of Glenford, to Miriam Schlabach, 20, of Oak Hill.
April 29
- Ryan Kilgour, 43, to Nina Albright, 36, both of Jackson.
