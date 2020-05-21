The following couples filed for a marriage license in Jackson County Probate Court during the month of April 2020.

April 1

  • Kathryn Thompson, 23, to Donovan Reiter, 28, both of Jackson.

April 6

  • Joshua Filarski, 39, to Rachel Fraley, 32, both of Oak Hill.

April 8

  • Christian Stepp, 23, of Jackson, to Julienne Richendoller, 24, of Columbus.

April 15

  • Jason Lumpkins, 40, to Elynda Hardwick, 38, both of Wellston.

April 20

  • Christopher Hargett, 28, to Hunter Miller, 25, both of Oak Hill.

April 22

  • Eric Wood, 30, of Pomeroy, to Tiffany Broughton, 31, of Jackson.

April 27

  • Larry Gillum, 50, to Angelic Sparks, 36, both of Wellston.
  • Jacob Bentley, 28, of Oak Hill, to Shila Hammond, 28, of Jackson.
  • Joseph Swords, 22, to Breana Lambert, 19, both of Thurman.
  • Menno Keim, 21, of Glenford, to Miriam Schlabach, 20, of Oak Hill.

April 29

  • Ryan Kilgour, 43, to Nina Albright, 36, both of Jackson.
