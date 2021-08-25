The following couples filed for a marriage license in Jackson County Probate Court during the month of July 2021.
July 1
Earl Fugitt, 40, to Lisa Timmons, 50, both of Jackson.
July 2
James Casey, 21, to Mariah Evans, 20, both of Jackson.
July 6
Dirk Dempsey, 27, to Kristen Stringer, 26, both of Oak Hill.
July 9
Ronald Hayes, Jr., 40, to Christy Hedegus, 49, both of Oak Hill.
Ryan Osborne, 37, to Rachel Santee, 35, both of Wellston.
July 12
Colton Salyers, 25, to Marlee Sparks, 24, both of Jackson.
July 14
Craig Stiltner, 28, to Rachel Lewis, 23, both of Oak Hill.
William Steffy III, 27, to Sara Williams, 31, both of Wellston.
July 15
RY Daugherty, 34, to Rysta Remy, 32, both of Jackson.
July 16
Ryan Johnson, 34, to Caytlon Lambert, 24, both of Jackson.
July 19
William Anderson, 40, to Natasha Miller, 34, both of Coalton.
July 23
Eugene Carpenter, 65, to Carrie Linscott, 57, both of Jackson.
July 29
Christopher Baker, 27, to Tamera Durham, 26, both of Wellston.
Nicholas Swann, 21, to Jordan Ratliff, 20, both of Oak Hill.
July 30
Shannon Cosgray, 48, to Kimberly Dawson, 49, both of Jackson.
