The following couples filed for a marriage license in Jackson County Probate Court during the month of July 2021.

July 1

Earl Fugitt, 40, to Lisa Timmons, 50, both of Jackson.

July 2

James Casey, 21, to Mariah Evans, 20, both of Jackson.

July 6

Dirk Dempsey, 27, to Kristen Stringer, 26, both of Oak Hill.

July 9

Ronald Hayes, Jr., 40, to Christy Hedegus, 49, both of Oak Hill.

Ryan Osborne, 37, to Rachel Santee, 35, both of Wellston.

July 12

Colton Salyers, 25, to Marlee Sparks, 24, both of Jackson.

July 14

Craig Stiltner, 28, to Rachel Lewis, 23, both of Oak Hill.

William Steffy III, 27, to Sara Williams, 31, both of Wellston.

July 15

RY Daugherty, 34, to Rysta Remy, 32, both of Jackson.

July 16

Ryan Johnson, 34, to Caytlon Lambert, 24, both of Jackson.

July 19

William Anderson, 40, to Natasha Miller, 34, both of Coalton.

July 23

Eugene Carpenter, 65, to Carrie Linscott, 57, both of Jackson.

July 29

Christopher Baker, 27, to Tamera Durham, 26, both of Wellston.

Nicholas Swann, 21, to Jordan Ratliff, 20, both of Oak Hill.

July 30

Shannon Cosgray, 48, to Kimberly Dawson, 49, both of Jackson.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments