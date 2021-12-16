The following couples filed for a marriage license in Jackson County Probate Court during the month of Nov. 2021.
Nov. 1
Marvin Hershberger, of Oak Hill, to Dora Weaver, 32, of Danville.
Robert Jenkins, 24, to Lenea Davis, 18, both of Oak Hill.
Nov. 3
Levi Kanagy, 21, of Beaver, to Anna Yoder, 21, of Jackson.
Abie Peight, 23, of Jackson, to Sarah Peachey, 25, of Beaver.
Kenneth Reed, 46, to Courtney Mercer, 28, both of Jackson.
Nov. 4
Brianna Hunt, 22, of McArthur, to Rodney Brown, 23, of Wellston.
Nov. 9
Clayton Gilliland, 26, to Kaelynn Jones, 22, both of Jackson.
Anthony Fry, 40, to Angela Bowman, 46, both of Oak Hill.
Nov. 10
Mahlon Peachey, 23, to Rebecca Yoder, 20, both of Beaver.
Brock Roe, 32, of Wellston, to Caitlin Mercer, 31, of Jackson.
Nov. 12
Joshua Cordell, 20, to Chloie Staten, 20, both of Wellston.
Nov. 16
Alejandro Mendez, 47, to Julia Landeta, 37, both of Oak Hill.
Nov. 19
Joshua Cash, 34, to Kristyl Fulton, 43, both of Jackson.
Nov. 24
Darren Helmick, 26, to Desiree Murray, 19, both of Jackson.
