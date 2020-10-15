The following couples filed for a marriage license in Jackson County Probate Court during the month of September 2020.

Sept. 1

  • Jeffrey A. Chandler, 26, to Sierra R. Tobert, 26, both of Jackson.
  • Joshua D. Tobert, 24, to Misty D. Hill, 24, both of Wellston.

Sept. 2

  • Kevin S. Adkins, 49, of Oak Hill, to Melanie M. Fox, 41.

Sept. 4

  • Seth M. Brown, 29, to Amanda L. Kriehn, 28, both of Wellston.

Sept. 9

  • Jarrod W. Blamer, 40, to Heather M. Jones, 44, both of Oak Hill.
  • Michael C. Perkins, 28, of Jackson, to Rylee P. Grimes, 24, of Beaver.

Sept. 11

  • Peter Fotinakis, 30, of South Shore, KY, to Tabatha S. Gillum, 21, of Ray.

Sept. 14

  • Donald T. Carpenter, Jr., 64, to Kristy K. Nelson, 59, both of Jackson.

Sept. 16

  • Dillon R. Leach, 25, to Tiffany M. Powell, 25, both of Wellston.
  • Ricky L. Causey, 61, to Trena N. Miller, 64, both of Jackson.
  • Derik M. Zinn, 30, to Brandie L. Rayburn, 33, both of Jackson.

Sept. 21

  • J. Garcia, Jr., 23, to Hailee B. Shover, 22, both of Jackson.
  • Corey A. Musick, 26, to Samantha R. Tindall, 27, both of Wellston.
