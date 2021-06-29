The following couples filed for a marriage license in Jackson County Probate Court during the month of May 2021.
May 3
Michael Lockard, 32, to Latisha Williams, 29, both of Jackson.
Kamau Nembhard, 37, to Kayce Crisp, 28, both of San Antonio, TX.
Randy Folden, 54, to Terri Henderson, 58, both of Jackson.
May 5
Glen Marcum, 54, to Rhonda Derksen, 54, both of Oak Hill.
Tyler Boggs, 37, to Mary Wineka, 37, both of Pedro.
May 7
Casey McGlaughlin, 27, to Tabitha Benitez, 28, both of Wellston.
Alex-Shae Kisor, 26, to Kimberly Cain, 24, both of Jackson.
Paul Humpherys, 46, to Margarette Ross, 44, both of Ray.
Shawn Morgan, 45, to Marjorie Owens, 37, both of Ironton.
May 10
Wendi Kozma, 48, to Tracy Osborne, 50, both of Oak Hill.
Ira Bryan, Jr., 55, to Paulette Johnson, 48, both of Wellston.
May 11
Brandon Gilliland, 26, to Mikayla Burton, 22, both of Wellston.
May 13
Austin Potts, 21, to Rebecca Bailey, 26, both of Oak Hill.
Austin Dean, 20, of Jackson, to Toree Kisor, 21, of Oak Hill.
Dakota Price, 22, of Wellston, to Kameron Martin, 19, of Jackson.
May 14
Bret Lanane, 33, to Kris Darst, 32, both of Wellston.
May 17
Raymond Perry, 37, to Jaimie McCown, 34, both of Jackson.
May 19
Michael Rouse, II, 41, to Kara Riley, 39, both of Jackson.
May 21
Joshua Ackley, 39, to Sarah Simpson, 29, both of Wellston.
May 24
Caden O’Boyle, 21, to Jenna Rechelluul, 21, both of Jackson.
May 26
Matthew Smith, 33, to Chanel Dennison, 33, both of Jackson.
May 28
Minor Leach, Jr., 44, of Wellston, to Amanda Ousley, 43, of Jackson.
