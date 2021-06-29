The following couples filed for a marriage license in Jackson County Probate Court during the month of May 2021.

May 3

Michael Lockard, 32, to Latisha Williams, 29, both of Jackson.

Kamau Nembhard, 37, to Kayce Crisp, 28, both of San Antonio, TX.

Randy Folden, 54, to Terri Henderson, 58, both of Jackson.

May 5

Glen Marcum, 54, to Rhonda Derksen, 54, both of Oak Hill.

Tyler Boggs, 37, to Mary Wineka, 37, both of Pedro.

May 7

Casey McGlaughlin, 27, to Tabitha Benitez, 28, both of Wellston.

Alex-Shae Kisor, 26, to Kimberly Cain, 24, both of Jackson.

Paul Humpherys, 46, to Margarette Ross, 44, both of Ray.

Shawn Morgan, 45, to Marjorie Owens, 37, both of Ironton.

May 10

Wendi Kozma, 48, to Tracy Osborne, 50, both of Oak Hill.

Ira Bryan, Jr., 55, to Paulette Johnson, 48, both of Wellston.

May 11

Brandon Gilliland, 26, to Mikayla Burton, 22, both of Wellston.

May 13

Austin Potts, 21, to Rebecca Bailey, 26, both of Oak Hill.

Austin Dean, 20, of Jackson, to Toree Kisor, 21, of Oak Hill.

Dakota Price, 22, of Wellston, to Kameron Martin, 19, of Jackson.

May 14

Bret Lanane, 33, to Kris Darst, 32, both of Wellston.

May 17

Raymond Perry, 37, to Jaimie McCown, 34, both of Jackson.

May 19

Michael Rouse, II, 41, to Kara Riley, 39, both of Jackson.

May 21

Joshua Ackley, 39, to Sarah Simpson, 29, both of Wellston.

May 24

Caden O’Boyle, 21, to Jenna Rechelluul, 21, both of Jackson.

May 26

Matthew Smith, 33, to Chanel Dennison, 33, both of Jackson.

May 28

Minor Leach, Jr., 44, of Wellston, to Amanda Ousley, 43, of Jackson.

