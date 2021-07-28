The following couples filed for a marriage license in Vinton County Probate Court from April 1 to June 30, 2021.
April 1
Lavern Mast, 20, of Wellston, to Lucy Herschberger, 21, of McArthur.
April 9
Brandon Huff, 26, of Londonderry, to Casey Rosser, 20, of McArthur.
April 23
Andrew Sorrell, 39, to Emily Smith, 31, both of Vinton.
April 29
Olan Graves, 56, to Ruth Jarvis, 54, both of McArthur.
May 28
Daniel Rentsch, 42, to Miranda Webb, 42, both of New Plymouth.
June 1
Bo Marlowe, 28, to Megan Jone, 23, both of New Plymouth.
June 2
Dakota Johnson, 21, to Destiny Morris, 18, both of McArthur.
June 8
Scott Murray, 40, to Mikka George, 34, both of Ray.
June 25
Kim Graves, 59, to Christina Bryan, 54, both of Ray.
