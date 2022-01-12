Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. The following entities in Jackson County will be closed select days in observance of that holiday.

Village of Coalton

All Coalton Village Offices will be closed, and will re-open on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. The holiday doesn’t affect the trash pick-up schedule. Rumpke will pick up trash on its normal schedule.

City of Jackson

All City of Jackson Offices/Departments will be closed, and will re-open on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Monday’s garbage will be picked up on Tuesday, with Tuesday’s normal garbage routes. All garbage must be out to curbside no later than 6 a.m. the day of collection.

Village of Oak Hill

All Oak Hill Village Offices will be closed, and will re-open on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Garbage collection service will be postponed by one day.

City of Wellston

All Wellston City Offices will be closed , and will re-open on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. The Wellston Police Department will still be accessible. The holiday doesn’t affect the trash pick-up schedule.

Jackson County

All Jackson County government offices will be closed, and will re-open on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Due to the holiday, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at 8:30 a.m., instead of Tuesday that week.

