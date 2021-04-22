McARTHUR - William R. Bloomfield of McArthur was arrested by members of the Vinton County Sheriff's Office on Monday, April 19 on various charges following a lengthy investigation.
A Vinton County Grand Jury was presented the case where they delivered an indictment that consisted of three counts of Rape, eleven counts of Sexual Battery, eleven counts of Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor, and one count of Gross Sexual Imposition.
Bloomfield was taken into custody at a home on Carpenter Road and is now incarcerated at Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.
