McARTHUR — A McArthur man was charged with drug-related charges after his residence was searched by law enforcement.

On Saturday, Aug. 29, deputies went to a residence on Morgan Road after receiving information of possible drug trafficking.

Deputies spoke to the resident, Michael A. Gilliland, 53, of McArthur, and found that Gilliland was currently on parole with the Adult Parole Authority. Deputies could also reportedly smell the odor of what they believed to be marijuana coming from the residence. Permission to search was reportedly granted, and deputies reportedly located several jars and bags of a substance suspected to be marijuana a large, undisclosed amount of cash, and scales.

Gilliland was taken into custody without incident and held in the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail on charges of trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs. A parole violation is expected to be filed at a later date.

