A McArthur man was injured in a single vehicle motorcycle crash that occurred on Bolar Road near Hagerty Road in Vinton County Wednesday night.
The Jackson Patrol Post was notified of the crash at 7:56 p.m. by the Vinton County Sheriff's Office.
Robert E Perry, 45, of McArthur, was operating a red 2005 Honda CRF 450X. Perry was traveling west on Bolar Road when he reportedly struck a deer in the road, causing the motorcycle to fall onto its side, reportedly pinning Perry’s foot against the ground, the Jackson Post reported.
Perry was transported by ground by Vinton County EMS to their station. Perry was then airlifted from Vinton County EMS and flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus with incapacitating injuries.
McArthur Fire Department and Vinton County EMS assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
