Hope you’re all doing well. It’s that time again for some EMA/LEPC meetings, so please look below for the time for your perspective meeting. All meetings will be held at the McArthur Fire Department meeting room. Thanks for all you do to make this work.

The Vinton County Local Emergency Planning Committee Jan. 4 starting at 5 p.m.

The Vinton County Emergency Management Agency Executive Committee Jan. 5 starting at 6 p.m.

Director William Faught, Vinton County EMA

