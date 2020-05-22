Memorial Day is Monday, May 25. The following entities in Jackson and Vinton Counties will be closed in observance of that holiday:
Village of Coalton
All Coalton Village Offices will be closed and reopen on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. The holiday does affect the trash pick-up schedule, so trash will run on Saturday instead of Friday that week.
City of Jackson
- All Jackson City Offices will be closed. All city offices will reopen on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Garbage will not be picked up on Monday; it will be picked up on Tuesday, May 26, along with Tuesday’s normal pick-up. All garbage is to be at the curb no later than 6:30 a.m.. on the day of your scheduled pick-up.
Village of Oak Hill
- All Oak Hill Village Offices will be closed. All city offices will reopen on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Garbage collection service will be postponed by one day.
City of Wellston
- All Wellston City Offices will be closed. All city offices will reopen on Monday, May 26. Garbage will not be picked up on Monday, it will be picked up on Tuesday, May 26, along with Tuesday’s garbage.
Jackson County
All Jackson County government offices will be closed and will reopen on Monday, May 26. The Jackson County Commissioner meeting will be delayed by a day. T
- he meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 27.
Vinton County
The Vinton County Courthouse will be closed in recognition of the holiday. Vinton County Health Department will also be closed.
